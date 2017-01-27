Kansas State: 2nd Wildcat Team In Knoxville This Week

The Kansas State Wildcats are still smarting from a difficult road loss at Iowa State on Tuesday. Bruce Weber’s team is back on the road for their final non-conference game of the season.

The game at the University of Tennessee is part of the Big12/SEC challenge. It will fill the void for sports fans on the weekend without any NFL action.

Despite Tuesday’s loss, Kansas State has a chance to grab a win and regain some confidence.

They need to be prepared to face a Volunteer team coming off their biggest win of the season 82-80 over the fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

The Vols under the direction of former Texas coach Rick Barnes are deep and ready to knock off another group of Wildcats from Manhattan.

The Tennessee bench proved to be a major difference-maker in Tuesday’s victory over 4th ranked Kentucky. The Vol’s bench outscored the UK bench by 33 points (37-4).

Tennessee’s defense played a major role in its upset win over the Wildcats. Tennessee held Kentucky well below its season averages in points and field-goal percentage and also limited the Wildcats from 3-point range (6-for-24).

Kansas State will need to play better defense than they did in the first half at Iowa State. Some of that Cyclone early success on Tuesday can be attributed to a hot shooting Matt Thomas. However, Iowa State was also beating the Wildcats in the paint in the first half.

Tennessee only turned the ball over 9 times against Kentucky. Kansas State must do better to win in Knoxville.

In Tuesday’s loss, Kansas State forced double-digit turnovers for the 13th time in 14 games with 14 and scored 12 points off those miscues. The Wildcats have scored 12 points or more off turnovers in 19 games.

Four of Kansas State’s five losses have come by 5 points or less and by a total of 18 points. You know coach Barnes will have his guys fired up to beat their second group of Wildcats this week.

