Kansas forward Carlton Bragg charged with misdemeanor for drug paraphernalia

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. faces a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge and is scheduled to be in court on February 14.

Last week, Bragg was indefinitely suspended from the men's basketball team for a violation of team rules that was “not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on Dec. 17th.” Police continue to investigate the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl and two other crimes, contributing to a child’s misconduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor, which allegedly occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18 at McCarthy Hall.

A glass smoking devices with residue were seized during a Kansas University police investigation into the reported rape in December at McCarthy Hall, which is the same hall that the basketball team resides in.

Bragg was also suspended for a domestic battery incident involving his girlfriend but was later reinstated to the team after charges were dropped.

