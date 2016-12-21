Kansas Basketball: Can the Jayhawks Avoid a Trap Game?

The Kansas basketball team plays their first true road game of the season Thursday against UNLV. Here’s what to watch for.

Can KU take advantage of UNLV’s lack of frontline depth?

The Rebels from Las Vegas have had a rough time of late. After a tumultuous year, which has involved four coaches and mass player departures, the Rebels are in rebuilding mode. As such, they don’t have a lot of depth, but do have talent a few positions. Their leading scorer is sophomore guard Jalen Poyser, with 14.6 per game. Their depth will be tested against the Kansas basketball team, especially due to injury. Starting forwards Dwayne Morgan and Christian Jones are questionable to play due to leg injuries. Without them, the Rebels turn to 6’7 senior Tyrell Green and 6’11 freshman Cheickna Dembele. Green is a good scorer and rebounder, at 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

The Jayhawk frontline should capitalize on UNLV’s lack of depth. Landen Lucas should feast on the Rebels’ lack of production from the center position. A double-double isn’t out of the question. Carlton Bragg, coming off a solid game against Davidson, should continue his improvement as well. Also look for Udoka Azubuike to either not play, or play few minutes. He was pictured today wearing a brace on his wrist. The program hasn’t announced the injury, so it’s probably minor. It does mean Dwight Coleby and Mitch Lightfoot need to be ready for more minutes.

Will Svi continue to respond in a starting role?

Much to our surprise, Svi Mykahailiuk started against Davidson over Lagerald Vick. He responded well, scoring 13 points and grabbing four rebounds in 33 minutes. According to Bill Self, Svi will likely start again against UNLV. I like the move, as Svi fits better with the other guards than did Vick. Svi is the better ballhandler and passer, capable of getting to the rim with his size and skill. Vick may be the marginally better spot up shooter and rebounder. With Josh Jackson seemingly entrenched at the four, Svi’s skill level is well-utilized at the three. He could be KU’s X-factor if he improves on his free throw (50%) and three-point shooting (41%).

UNLV will struggle to guard KU’s size and skill on the perimeter with Svi in the lineup. The Rebels aren’t small, but are thin and inexperienced. Jalen Poyser (6’4) will have the unenviable task of defending Frank Mason. 6’4 Senior Uche Ofoegbu will start on Graham, and 6’6 sophomore Kris Clyburn should defend Svi. Tyrell Green has the near-impossible task (as a true post) of defending the Swiss Army Knife known as Josh Jackson.

Will KU be flat on the road?

During Bill Self’s tenure at KU, the Jayhawks occasionally lay an egg before departing for Christmas break. Temple’s 77-52 thrashing of Kansas in 2014 is the most recent example. KU’s losses to UMass in 2008 and Davidson in 2011 also show this trend. It’s a worrisome trend in that this version of the Jayhawks is still rounding into form, and has not played a true road game yet. When UNLV plays a quality opponent, the Thomas and Mack Center can be a good home court.

However, Kansas basketball brings a ten game winning streak and veteran leadership to Las Vegas Thursday. As competitive as this team is, I doubt they keep the game very close. UNLV lacks ways to beat good teams as well. They don’t shoot particularly well (213th in field goal percentage) and have turned it over 175 times (299th in the nation). If KU plays even close to where they’re capable, this could be a blowout. Keep in mind that Duke just beat UNLV by 49 in Vegas.

Bottom Line

Other than being KU’s first road game and a chance to showcase the program to potential recruits, this game doesn’t have a lot of significance. However, it has some makings of a potential trap game for the Jayhawks. I look for them to start slow, but run away late. Final score: 89-61.

