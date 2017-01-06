Kabellis has 21, Jacobson 20, N Dakota St tops IUPUI 93-89 (Jan 05, 2017)
FARGO, N.D. (AP) Khy Kabellis scored 21 points, A.J. Jacobson had 20, including the clinching free throw with 5.6 seconds left, and North Dakota State edged IUPUI 93-89 on Thursday night.
Paul Miller added 18 for the Bison (11-5, 3-0 Summit) and Dexter Werner had 15.
IUPUI took its last lead, 76-75 on a 3-point play by Kellon Thomas with 6:51. Kabellis, who matched his career high, quickly answered for the Bison, who never trailed after that but were never up by more than five.
The Jaguars made it 90-87 on two free throws by Darell Combs with 36 seconds to play but Kabellis and Jacobson each made 1 of 2 free throws around an IUPUI miss. T.J. Henderson’s layup made it 92-89 before Jacobson made the second of two free throws.
Thomas scored 21 points for the Jags (7-9, 1-1), who shot 30 percent in the second half to 56 percent for the Bison.