Joyner Holmes Logs Another Monster Night as UT’s Record Streak Continues

Joyner Holmes delivered another monster night for the Texas Longhorns Women’s basketball team in a victory over TCU.

Thanks to freshman star Joyner Holmes, the Longhorns women beat TCU 77-69 on Wednesday night. This extended their record streak in Big 12 play.

The Lady Horns are now 9-0 in the Big 12 conference and have won 13 in a row overall. Something about that loss to UConn in December inspired the Longhorns, who continued their streak of most wins in program history to start Big 12 play.

A Review of the Joyner Holmes Statline

The Big 12 conference can go ahead and name Joyner Holmes the Freshman of the Year now.

On Wednesday night, Holmes recorded 15 points, 14 rebounds (9 offensive), and two blocked shots. The freshmen sensation is a double-double machine in conference play.

Another big contributor on Wednesday night was Ariel Atkins, who scored a team-high 17 points and nailed a key three-pointer late in the game to seal the win. Brooke McCarty also scored 14 points in 39 minutes and Lashann Higgs scored 14 points off the bench.

Texas Basketball Getting Set for NCAA Tournament

The Longhorns are currently ranked #12 in the Women’s Basketball polls. But, the NCAA Tournament committee sees Texas as a better team.

Earlier this week, the committee released their first pre-tournament seedings and Texas was listed at #10. Depending on how other teams fare in coming weeks, Texas could move higher to the 2-seed range.

It would certainly help if Texas can knock off Baylor at least once this season. Those dates are February 6 in Waco and Feb. 20 in Austin.

Texas has not been able to conquer Baylor under head coach Karen Aston. Perhaps the emergence of Joyner Holmes will give the Longhorns a chance to earn a signature victory the Longhorns have sought this season.

