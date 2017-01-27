Jones, Bakers help Aggies run winning streak to 17 (Jan 26, 2017)

SEATTLE (AP) Ian Baker had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jemerrio Jones 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead New Mexico State over Seattle 71-56 for the Aggies’ 17th consecutive victory Thursday night.

Eli Chuha added 14 points for the Aggies (19-2, 6-0 Western Athletic). The Aggies outrebounded the Redhawks 41-36 and outscored Seattle 32-20 in the paint, which was the difference with neither team shooting well from long distance. NMSU was 6 of 21 on 3-pointers and Seattle a dismal 5 of 30.

Seattle (9-11, 1-4) was 0 for 12 on 3s in the first half and committed 13 of their 17 turnovers in falling behind 31-20.

Matej Kavas, who led Seattle with 14 points, hit a jumper then two free throws to get the Redhawks within 50-47 with 7 1/2 minutes left but then were outscored 21-9 with the Redhawks going 1 of 10 from 3.

Only Gonzaga, with 21 victories, has a longer winning streak.