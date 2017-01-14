Johnson’s 22 helps Winthrop hold off Campbell 72-63 (Jan 14, 2017)

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Keon Johnson scored 22 points, Xavier Cooks added 13 with nine rebounds and three blocks as Winthrop defeated Campbell 72-63 on Saturday, pushing its win streak to four.

Cooks scored eight of his points in the early minutes of the second half, when Winthrop (13-4, 5-1 Big South) broke away to an 11-point lead, 52-41, and stayed there most of the rest of the game.

Campbell whittled the lead to 66-61 when Marcus Burk scored after Kyre’ Hamer stole the ball from Johnson, capping a 7-1 run late.

Johnson answered with a 3-pointer with under a minute to play, and made 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch as well. Johnson’s scored 20 or more in the last six games, and 11 times this season.

Cooks moved into eighth on Winthrop’s career rebound list with 551.

Hamer scored 15 and Chris Clemons 16 to lead Campbell (10-8, 3-3).