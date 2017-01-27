Jiggetts scores career-high 28 in FDU’s victory (Jan 26, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Stephan Jiggetts scored a career-high 28 points, including the last nine for Fairleigh Dickinson, and the Knights beat St. Francis Brooklyn 79-73 Thursday night.

The win (10-10, 8-1) kept the Knights tied with Mount St. Mary’s on top of the Northeast Conference.

Jiggetts’ 3-pointer gave FDU a 73-68 lead before Glenn Sanabria answered with a 3-pointer with 1:35 remaining. Jiggetts then scored on a turnaround jumper from the free-throw line and, after a bucket by the Terriers’ Jahmel Bodrick, he made a short banker then added two free throws with 13 seconds left.

A dunk by Kaleb Bishop gave the Knights a 34-32 halftime lead and they stayed in front.

Bishop added 15 points and Darnell Edge 13 for the Knights with Mike Holloway grabbing 13 rebounds. Leading scorer Darian Anderson (18.2 ppg) had just six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Rasheem Dunn scored 20 points, Sanabria 16 with a career-high nine assists and Bodrick 12 for the Terriers (4-18, 2-7), who have lost seven in a row and had a five-game home winning streak against FDU snapped.