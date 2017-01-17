Jenkins, Brunson, lead No. 1 Villanova past Seton Hall 76-46 (Jan 16, 2017)

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Kris Jenkins scored 16 points and Jalen Brunson added 13 to lead No. 1 Villanova to a 76-46 win over Seton Hall on Monday.

The Wildcats (18-1, 6-1 Big East) looked every bit like a team that could win back-to-back national championships in their first game at No. 1 in The AP Top 25 poll following a one-week hiatus.

Villanova fell from the top spot to third in the poll following a Jan. 4 loss at Butler. But wins over Marquette and Xavier vaulted the Wildcats over the Kansas Jayhawks and back into the top spot.

Led by four 3s from Jenkins, the Wildcats set a school record 47 straight wins at the Pavilion. Under coach Jay Wright, Villanova has been nearly unbeatable at home for most of the last 10 years.

Seton Hall (12-6, 2-4) was just the latest to go down in front of the 177th straight sellout crowd. Villanova’s rare blemish on its national championship season was losing to the Pirates in the Big East Tournament title game.

The Wildcats took care of this one with ease. Darryl Reynolds threw down a monster dunk and Kris Jenkins followed with a 3-pointer for a 20-7 lead. Jalen Brunson hit a 3 and Josh Hart quickly turned a steal into a dunk for a 20-point edge early in the second half. The Wildcats made 12 of 26 3-pointers and held Seton Hall to just 16 field goals.

TIP-INS

Seton Hall: Desi Rodriguez scored 15 points. … The Pirates still have more wins over Villanova (3) than any other Big East team since 2013. … Seton Hall has lost 15 straight games at the Pavilion dating to Feb. 26, 1994.

Villanova: The Wildcats won their 1,700th career game (1,700-813). … The Wildcats previous record at the Pavilion was 46 straight from January 2007 to February 2011. The active streak started with a 68-40 win over USF on Feb. 9, 2013. … No. 1, meet No. 1: 76ers’ No. 1 overall draft pick Ben Simmons watched the game from a courtside seat. He has not played this season because of a broken right foot. … The Wildcats received 28 first-place votes and 1,580 points from a 65-member national media panel while the Jayhawks remained No. 2 despite getting more No. 1 votes.

UP NEXT

The Pirates head home to play DePaul on Sunday.

The Wildcats play Providence on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.