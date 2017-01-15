James Madison edges Elon 60-59 (Jan 14, 2017)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Jackson Kent scored 21 points, Yohanny Dalembert added 15 more while hauling in a career-high 17 rebounds and James Madison overtook Elon late in the second half for a 60-59 win Saturday.

Trailing by five at the break, James Madison (6-13, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association) edged into the lead 51-49 with Joey McLean’s 3-pointer with 5:47 to play. Dalembert and Kent each hit a bucket to stretch the advantage to six and the Dukes’ hung on down the stretch as Elon clawed back.

Elon’s Tyler Seibring got a steal with 21 seconds left but the Phoenix missed a 3-pointer and a jumper before JMU got the rebound to clinch it.

Paulius Satkus added 12 points for the Dukes, who controlled the boards 41-25.

Seibring led Elon (10-9, 2-4) with 17 points, Brian Dawkins added 15 and Dmitri Thompson had 10.