Indiana’s James Blackmon Jr. out indefinitely with lower leg injury

Indiana will be without leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. for an indefinite amount of time after he sustained a lower leg injury during Thursday’s game against Michigan.

The team announced Blackmon, averaging 17.4 points per game, would be unavailable beginning with Sunday’s game against Northwestern, though the specifics of the injury were not disclosed.

“Unfortunately, James Blackmon Jr. sustained a lower leg injury during our game at Michigan this past Thursday night, and will be out for an indefinite period of time,” coach Tom Crean said in a statement. “As much as this affects our basketball team — as with all of the other injuries this year — it hurts us much more for James. He has been playing at a very high level and this is unfortunate.”

The Hoosiers are without star forward OG Anunoby, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, and just returned forward Juwan Morgan to the lineup.

This article originally appeared on