Jaleen Smith scores 27, New Hampshire beats Hartford 81-56 (Jan 22, 2017)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Jaleen Smith hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and scored 27 points to help New Hampshire beat Hartford 81-56 on Sunday.

Smith was 9 of 11 from the floor and was one-point shy of matching his career-high. He had one steal in the first half to become the third player in program history with 1,000 points, 250 assists and 100 steals.

Daniel Dion added three 3-pointers and 17 points for New Hampshire (13-7, 4-2 America East). Tanner Leissner had 15 points, Iba Camara scored 12 and each grabbed eight rebounds.

New Hampshire was up 23-16 with eight minutes to go in the first half but the Wildcats closed the half on a 20-4 run for a 23-point lead. Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored 10 points during the spurt and Daniel Dion added two 3s and eight points.

Jalen Ross scored 17 points for Hartford (6-15, 1-5) and Hassan Attia added 12 points. The Hawks were just 5 of 21 from 3-point range, including 1 of 7 for Ross.