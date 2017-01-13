Jacksonville survives NJIT rally in 82-81 win (Jan 12, 2017)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) J.R. Holder scored a career-high 39 points, including a crucial free throw with six seconds left, and Jacksonville held on to beat NJIT 82-81 on Thursday night.

Jacksonville (13-6, 1-1 Atlantic Sun) held a comfortable 64-50 lead with 8:52 to go, a lead which was still at eight (77-69) with 2:36 left. The Highlanders then scored eight of the next 10, capped by a Rob Ukawuba 3-point play to cut the deficit to 79-77.

A Tim Coleman free throw for NJIT got it to 81-80, but Holder’s free throw pushed it back to two. After a Damon Lynn free throw cut it to one, NJIT had the final shot to win but Lynn’s 3 missed.

Darien Fernandez scored 15 points and added eight rebounds for the Dolphins.

Lynn led NJIT (8-10, 0-2) with 24 points, including seven 3-pointers. Chris Jenkins hit five 3’s and added 15 points.