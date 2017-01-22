Jacksonville State cruises to 86-79 win over Tennessee State (Jan 21, 2017)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Malcolm Drumwright scored 20 points and Jacksonville State beat Tennessee State 86-79 on Saturday night.

Drumwright was 5 of 8 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Christian Cunningham, Norbertas Giga and Greg Tucker added 13 points apiece for Jacksonville State (13-9, 5-2 Ohio Valley), which bounced back from a 77-60 loss at Belmont on Thursday that snapped a three-game win streak.

Tahjere McCall had 19 points and a career-best nine assists to lead Tennessee State (12-8, 3-4), which has lost three straight. Delano Spencer had 17 points and Wayne Martin added 15.

The Gamecocks had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 44-32 halftime lead. Tennessee State pulled within four points early in the second half but didn’t get closer. Jacksonville State shot 61.5 percent from the floor and finished 27 of 33 (82 percent) from the line.