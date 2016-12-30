Jacksonville St. puts UT Martin away with big second half (Dec 29, 2016)

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) Norbertas Giga scored 17 points as all five starters scored in double figures in Jacksonville State’s 90-72 rout of Tennessee-Martin in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Erik Durham hit four 3s and finished with 16 points, Malcolm Drumwright hit three from beyond the arc for 15 points, while Christian Cunningham and Greg Tucker each added 12 for the Gamecocks. Overall the Gamecocks shot 53.8 percent while holding UT Martin to 43.3 percent.

Jacksonville State (8-7, 1-0) has won three of four to get back above the .500 mark.

Javier Martinez finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Jacolby Mobley added 16 points to lead the Skyhawks (10-6, 0-1).

The Gamecocks seized control in the second half. Cunningham had a pair of dunks to highlight a 15-0 run which ballooned Jacksonville State’s lead from five to 20, 69-49, with 12:49 left.