Jacksonville St. knocks off Tennessee Tech 74-59 behind Giga (Jan 14, 2017)
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Norbertas Giga scored 20 points and gathered 12 rebounds, and Malcolm Drumwright had 15 points to lead Jacksonville State past Tennessee Tech 74-59 on Saturday night.
Hakeem Rogers tied the game at 52 for the Golden Eagles with 7:57 left to play. That’s when Jacksonville State (12-8, 4-1 Ohio Valley) went on a 22-7 run to put the game out of reach, including an 8-0 finish.
Jacksonville State had a 48-28 edge in rebounding – 18 on the offensive end leading to 18 second-chance points. The Gamecocks have won three straight and are 7-2 in their last nine games.
The Golden Eagles shot just 18 for 51 (35 percent) from the floor.
Rogers led Tennessee Tech (7-13, 3-2) with 15 points, Kajon Mack scored 13 and Curtis Phillips added 10 points. The Golden Eagles have dropped back-to-back conference games after opening league play with three-straight wins.