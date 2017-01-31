Jacksonville holds off late Stetson comeback attempt (Jan 30, 2017)
DELAND, Fla. (AP) Darien Fernandez scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Jacksonville hold on to beat Stetson 89-86 on Monday night.
Marcel White added 21 points and Tanner Rubio had 15 for the Dolphins (15-10, 3-5 Atlantic Sun).
Overall, Stetson finished with higher totals in both field goals and 3-pointers, and shot better percentages in each area. However Jacksonville held an 18-10 advantage in free throw points, including 6-3 in the final minutes.
Derick Newton scored 23 points and Divine Myles added 22 to lead Stetson (9-15, 2-6).
Stetson led 52-47 with 14:57 left before Jacksonville came charging back. White tied it at 52 with a layup, followed by a J.R. Holder 3 which gave the Dolphins the lead, which grew to 81-69 with 3:55 left.
The Hatters staged one final comeback bid; however, cutting their deficit to one possession (85-82) with 35 seconds left before a Holder free throw pushed it back to two possessions.