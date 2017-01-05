Jackson State earns 63-60 win at Alabama State (Jan 04, 2017)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Edric Dennis put up 30 points to help Jackson State collect its second straight Southwestern Conference victory, holding on to beat Alabama State 63-60 on Wednesday night.
The Tigers built an eight-point lead at intermission, collecting 26 points in the paint and scoring 18 more off of Alabama State turnovers.
Dennis hit of 17 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point stripe to collect his 30 points. He was the only scorer to reach double figures. Jackson State (5-9, 2-0) hit 22 of 53 shots from the field, including 7 of 15 from deep.
Rodney Simeon took all 14 of his shots from behind the 3-point line and scored 12 points to lead Alabama State (3-11, 1-1), with Reginald Gee and Terrance LeFlore each adding 11 points. The Hornets hit 19 of 50 from the field and knocked down just 7 of 26 from deep.