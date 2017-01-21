Iverson has 17 points, 12 boards as URI races past Duquesne (Jan 21, 2017)

PITTSBURGH (AP) Kuran Iverson had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Rhode Island ran away from Duquesne in the second half for a 90-69 victory on Saturday.

Hassan Martin added 20 points with seven boards and E.C. Matthews had 19 points for the Rams (12-6, 4-2 A10 Conference).

Rhode Island, up 41-31 at halftime, started the second period on a 35-17 run to go ahead 76-48. Duquesne never led, as the Rams held a 26-18 advantage with 8:21 left in the first half.

These games are usually tight as seven of the last 10 were decided by five points or less.

The Rams hit just 3 of 13 from distance but made 31 of 64 field goal attempts while holding Duquesne to 23-of-58 shooting.

Rhode Island scored 50 points in the paint while allowing the Dukes just 26 underneath.

Tarin Smith and Mike Lewis II had 11 apiece for Duquesne (9-11, 2-5).