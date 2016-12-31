IPFW ties program record with 20 3-pointers in win (Dec 31, 2016)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) Bryson Scott scored 21 points, Mo Evans added 18, and the duo combined to make nine of IPFW’s program record 20 3-pointers in a 102-91 victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday.
Scott was 5 of 9 from distance and Evans went 4 for 8 as IPFW hit 20 of 35 – with makes from six different players.
Evans made back-to-back 3s to put the Mastodons up 43-28 and he scored all of his points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting. Fort Wayne had a 56-39 lead at halftime after shooting 56 percent from the floor. It was the ninth time this season that the `Dons reached the 50-point mark in a half.
IPFW opened the second half on a 10-2 run – with John Konchar scoring all 10 for the `Dons.
Konchar and Deangelo Stewart each added 16 points for Fort Wayne (11-4, 1-1 Summit League), which never trailed.
Jalen Bradley made four 3s and scored 28 points and Albert Owens was 10-of-19 shooting for 26 points for Oral Roberts (4-12, 0-2).