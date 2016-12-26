Iowa Basketball: Get To Know Purdue Boilermakers

A preview of Iowa’s opponent on December 28, the Purdue Boilermakers

After going 8-5 in non-conference play, Iowa basketball will start Big Ten play on the road against the 15th ranked Purdue Boilermakers. Iowa is 1-1 against ranked teams this year and went 2-0 against Purdue last season.

The Boilermakers are off to a fast start this year. They’re currently 11-2 with their only two losses coming against top-10 opponents in Villanova and Louisville. Purdue also has a win over a ranked Notre Dame team a couple of weeks ago.

Outside of their five-point over Notre Dame, Purdue has rolled over nearly every other opponent. Nine of their other 10 wins have come by at least 20 points. Their 64-56 win over Georgia State is their only win by fewer than 20 points outside of beating Notre Dame.

Despite beating a ranked team, blowing out bad teams and having two losses come by a combined 10 points, Purdue has yet to be ranked higher than 15th by the Associated Press. They started the season 15th and dropped as low as 20th.

So far this year, Purdue is 7-1 at home. Iowa is 0-1 in true road games this year and 1-3 in games away from home. Their loss to Notre Dame gives them some experience against a good team on the road, but the atmosphere at Mackey Arena will be much different.

This will be a new challenge for an Iowa team who is playing their best basketball of the young season. For a young team, the adrenaline and nerves will certainly be there on the road against a ranked team to start conference play. It could lead to another disaster, like when Virginia beat them 74-41, or give them motivation, like when they beat Iowa State 78-64.

The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.

Matt Painter

Matt Painter is in his 12th season as Purdue’s head coach since taking over from legendary Gene Keady. The turnaround of Purdue basketball since Painter took over is remarkable.

He spent one season at Southern Illinois, where he went 25-5 and made the NCAA Tournament, and then turned Purdue, who won 16 games in two seasons, into a perennial contender in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers went from winning nine games in his first season to 22 in his second.

Painter has done very well for himself, as Purdue has won at least 20 games and made the NCAA Tournament in eight of 11 seasons. Purdue also made the Sweet 16 in back-to-back years.

In fact, from 2006-12, the Boilermakers won at least one game in the Tournament every year. The Associated Press also ranked Purdue in the top-10 three straight years, and in 2009-10, Purdue reached third in the country, which is their highest ranking under Painter and highest since 1993-94.

So far this season, Purdue’s 84.3 points per game is the highest mark in Purdue history. Also, Purdue hasn’t allowed as few as 63.3 points per game since the 2010-11 season when the Boilermakers only allowed 61.9 points per game.

They have always been known for their tough defense under Painter, although they’ve become more of an offensive force in the past year and a half. Last season, Purdue averaged 77.9 points per game. They have only averaged more in this season and 1997-98.

It didn’t stop them from being upset by Arkansas Little-Rock in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, though. It’s the second straight season Purdue lost their first game in the Tournament — lost to Cincinnati 66-65 in 2014-15.

Purdue has never made it past the Sweet 16 under Painter, and now it’s been four seasons since their last postseason win.

Purdue had a mini drought between 2012-14, however the Boilermakers’ golden era continues long after Gene Keady retired.

Players To Watch

Caleb Swanigan: 18.3 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 3.0 APG, 59 FG%, 52.4 3P%

Caleb Swanigan is the favorite to win Big Ten Player of the Year over Peter Jok right now. He already has three 20 point, 20 rebound games this season — only Blake Griffin has three such games in one season over the past 15 seasons.

He comes in with back-to-back 20/20 games and five straight double-doubles. Even though the last two 20/20 games came against Western Illinois and Norfolk State, Swanigan has dominated against great competition, too. Against Purdue’s three ranked opponents, Swanigan averages 20 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Even getting Tyler Cook back won’t be enough to stop Swanigan. Iowa has to try to contain him and not let him dominate the glass. Also, even though he’s shooting 52.4 percent from three, the Hawkeyes need to force him into tough outside shots instead of getting easy baskets in the paint.

Swanigan averages 3.4 turnovers per game, which will become a bigger issue from him farther away from the basket. He’s a good passing big man, however he’s susceptible to poor passes or getting the ball stolen from him. Iowa needs to contain him on the glass and force him to make plays on the perimeter to try to slow him down.

Vince Edwards: 11.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.8 APG, 48.7 FG%, 46.7 3P%

Vince Edwards ranks second on the team in rebounds per game, as well as leading the team in assists per game. Isaac Haas is a great big man alongside Swanigan, but Edwards is arguably Purdue’s most valuable wing player.

Carsen Edwards is off to a shaky freshman campaign, therefore veteran junior guard Vince Edwards has picked up the slack. The 6-8 guard will give Iowa’s smaller team problems guarding him.

Plus, Edwards has scored double-digit points in nine games this season. In fact, he scored a season-high 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds against Notre Dame a couple of weeks ago. He also scored 10 points against Villanova, although Edwards shot 0-for-4 from the field against Louisville and ended with one point.

Edwards has four games with five-plus assists and is one of the best rebounding guards in the conference. He can score, however Purdue has benefitted a lot more from his all-around game since moving him to the bench.

Iowa will have a much easier time if Edwards’ shot isn’t falling, but it isn’t likely considering how he’s played since moving to the bench.

