Interim Head Coach Jeff Capel Continues Recruiting for Duke Basketball

There’s no break for interim head coach Jeff Capel who flew to see one of Duke’s top 2018 recruiting targets after the team’s win against Notre Dame.

Duke Basketball interim head coach Jeff Capel is staying busy after taking over head coaching duties for Mike Krzyzewski. After leading the Blue Devils to a great road win at Notre Dame last night, Capel is heading to Minnesota to see 2018 point guard Tre Jones tonight.

Jeff Capel normally runs recruiting for the Duke Basketball program as an assistant, and has excelled in the last few seasons. Capel is regarded as one of the top recruiters in college basketball, and has helped land top players like Jabari Parker, Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow, Brandon Ingram, this year’s freshman class, and a talented incoming class next year. Tyus Jones is another player Capel played a key role in recruiting, and he will be flying to visit his younger brother.

Tre Jones is a 5-star point guard out of Apple Valley High School in Minnesota. He has excelled in AAU competition, with USA Basketball, and during his junior year of high school after suffering a thumb injury last summer. Duke is believed to be the favorite to land Jones, who is also considering Arizona, Baylor, and Minnesota.

There’s no official timetable on Coach K’s recovery, but it’s reportedly going well and he is expected to be back soon. Until then the Blue Devils will rely on Capel to pull double duty as acting head coach and recruiter for the Duke Basketball program.

This article originally appeared on