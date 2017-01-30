Indiana Hoosiers 2017 Basketball Recruiting Tracker
As the Indiana Hoosiers continue their 2016-17 season, so does the recruiting process. The Hoosiers have 3 commitments and plenty more offers from the undecided.
College basketball’s National Signing Day is still a few months away, but the Indiana Hoosiers are well underway in the recruiting process. The official National Signing Day for college basketball is April 12, 2017 – but plenty of recruits have already made their intentions clear.
It’s difficult to keep up with all the athletes that are looking at Indiana for the 2017-18 season, so we have you covered. The Indiana Hoosiers currently have 3 commitments for the 2017 recruiting class and rank No. 5 in the Big Ten and No. 35 nationally.
Below is a list of the recruits that have committed to the Indiana Basketball program for the 2017-18 season. We will continue to keep this post updated as the recruits make their decisions. Hoosiers State of Mind has all the information about the possible prospects for the 2017 recruiting class.
Indiana Hoosiers 2017 Basketball Commitments
Justin Smith
6-7, 210 lbs. (Stevenson HS -Lincolnshire, IL), ★★★★
Justin Smith Nike EYBL Highlights
Comcast SportsNet Chicago – Getting to Know Justin Smith
ESPN Top 100 Profile – No. 77
Rivals Top 150 Profile – No. 107
Scout Top 100 Profile – No. 90
247Sports Top 100 Profile – No. 72
Clifton Moore
6-10, 202 lbs. (Hatboro-horsham HS – Horsham, PA), ★★★
Clifton Moore Highlights
Clifton Moore Signing National Letter of Intent – November 15th, 2016
ESPN Recruiting Profile
Rivals Top 150 Profile – No. 126
Scout Recruiting Profile
247Sports Top 200 Profile – No. 151
Aljami Durham
6-4, 175 lbs. (Berkmar HS – Lilburn, GA), ★★★
Aljami Durham Jr. Nike EYBL Highlights
Ty Lawson, Victor Oladipo All-American Camp 2015
ESPN Recruiting Profile – 4-star recruit
Rivals Recruiting Profile
Scout Recruiting Profile
247Sports Top 250 Profile – No. 218
