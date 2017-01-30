Indiana Hoosiers 2017 Basketball Recruiting Tracker

As the Indiana Hoosiers continue their 2016-17 season, so does the recruiting process. The Hoosiers have 3 commitments and plenty more offers from the undecided.

College basketball’s National Signing Day is still a few months away, but the Indiana Hoosiers are well underway in the recruiting process. The official National Signing Day for college basketball is April 12, 2017 – but plenty of recruits have already made their intentions clear.

It’s difficult to keep up with all the athletes that are looking at Indiana for the 2017-18 season, so we have you covered. The Indiana Hoosiers currently have 3 commitments for the 2017 recruiting class and rank No. 5 in the Big Ten and No. 35 nationally.

Below is a list of the recruits that have committed to the Indiana Basketball program for the 2017-18 season. We will continue to keep this post updated as the recruits make their decisions. Hoosiers State of Mind has all the information about the possible prospects for the 2017 recruiting class.

Indiana Hoosiers 2017 Basketball Commitments

PF

Justin Smith 6-7, 210 lbs. (Stevenson HS -Lincolnshire, IL), ★★★★ “I am humbled by the opportunities I was given to play for many great schools. I am honored to have met great coaching staffs and people throughout this process. I am grateful for my teachers, coaches and parents, who have helped me develop as a student-athlete. I am thrilled to announce that I will continue my education and play basketball at Indiana University. #Hoosiers #IU” – Justin Smith’s Twitter, 9/26/16

Justin Smith Nike EYBL Highlights

Comcast SportsNet Chicago – Getting to Know Justin Smith

PF

Clifton Moore 6-10, 202 lbs. (Hatboro-horsham HS – Horsham, PA), ★★★ “I want to thank all my coaches and the schools that recruited me. I am proud to announce that I will be committing to Indiana University. I am proud to join a program rich in history and tradition. Go Hoosiers!!! #iubb” – Clifton Moore’s Twitter, 10/02/16

Clifton Moore Highlights

Clifton Moore Signing National Letter of Intent – November 15th, 2016

SG

Aljami Durham 6-4, 175 lbs. (Berkmar HS – Lilburn, GA), ★★★ “We came down on an unofficial (visit) before, met with (IU coach Tom Crean). We liked it, we loved coach’s philosophy, and they seemed very genuine,” Al Durham Sr. told The Star on Monday. “When we left there, we visited a host of other schools, but I kept noticing that Al compared everything to Indiana, so we put a stamp on it.” – Al Durham Sr. on his son’s commitment to Indiana (IndyStar)

Aljami Durham Jr. Nike EYBL Highlights

Ty Lawson, Victor Oladipo All-American Camp 2015

