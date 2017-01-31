Indiana Basketball: James Blackmon Jr. named 2017 Jerry West Award Finalist

The Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry West Award is handed to the best college basketball player at the shooting guard position. Indiana Basketball’s James Blackmon Jr. is a finalist for 2017.

The first two recipients of the Jerry West Award include New Orleans Pelicans Buddy Hield (2016 – Oklahoma) and the Los Angeles Lakers’ De’Angelo Russell (2015 – Ohio State). Both were NBA lottery picks and among the best players in college basketball.

Indiana’s James Blackmon Jr. has been selected as one of the 10 finalists for the award in 2017. Blackmon has averaged 30.4 min per game with 17.6 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, and shooting 49.6% from the field. Blackmon’s most recent success came against Michigan State, scoring a season high 33 points.

Few are expecting him to win the award, but the honor is worth noting. The company Blackmon is a part of is among the NCAA’s best players. Luke Kennard and Malik Monk are considered the favorites. James Blackmon’s injury diminishes his chance of winning the award. The time table for James Blackmon Jr. is unclear after suffering an injury against Michigan on January 26th.

Here is a list of all the award finalists.

2017 Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry West Award – Finalists

James Blackmon Jr. (Indiana)

17.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.8 APG – 49.6 FG% (Season high – 33 points vs. Michigan State)

Marcus Foster (Creighton)

18.2 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.8 APG – 48.6 FG% (Season high – 30 points vs. Marquette)

Luke Kennard – (Duke)

20.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.5 APG – 54.0 FG% (Season high – 35 points vs. Maine)

Malik Monk (Kentucky)

21.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.3 APG – 49.7 FG% (Season high – 47 points vs. North Carolina)

Devonte’ Graham (Kansas)

13.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.2 APG – 46.8 FG% (Season high – 21 points vs. Oklahoma State)

Jordan Mathews (Gonzaga)

10.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.5 APG – 40.4 FG% (Season high – 16 points x4)

Peter Jok (Iowa)

21.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.3 APG – 44.0 FG% (Season high – 42 points vs. Memphis)

Jacob Evans III (Cincinnati)

14.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.5 APG – 49.3 FG% (Season high – 25 points x2)

Bryce Alford (UCLA)

16.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.3 APG – 48.5 FG% (Season high – 37 points vs. Colorado)

Steve Vasturia (Notre Dame)

14.1 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.3 APG – 44.9 FG% (Season high – 24 points vs. Louisville)

