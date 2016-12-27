Indiana Basketball: 2016 in Review

2016 has treated Indiana Basketball well in a year that is considered the greatest year in sports history.

Through the ups and downs, 2016 was a successful year for the Hoosier basketball program. Here are some highlights from Indiana’s 2016 in review. IU’s overall record in 2016 thus far is 25-7. The Hoosiers still have two games remaining on their schedule to close out 2016 against Nebraska and No. 6 Louisville.

Indiana has accumulated a 7-3 record against ranked opponents during this calendar year. Of those seven victories, three of them have come against top-5 teams.

Indiana picked up an 85-78 win over No. 5 Iowa on February 11. They then defeated No. 3 Kansas 103-99 in overtime to kick off the 2016-2017 season on November 11 in Honolulu. On November 30, the Hoosiers beat No. 3 North Carolina 76-67 in an electric Assembly Hall.

Of its 25 victories during 2016, Indiana has tallied 11 wins of 20+ points. They have taken care of business. The Hoosiers have had a successful overall year in 2016.

Assembly Hall is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports. The history and electricity in the building is indescribable to someone who has never stepped foot inside.

Indiana is 18-0 in 2016 while playing at home. The advantage that the Hoosiers have when they play in Assembly Hall is pretty much unfair. Consequently for opponents in college basketball, home court advantage is everything.

Indiana has the largest student section in all of college basketball that is always in the team’s corner. Going into a newly renovated Assembly Hall of 17,000+ and trying to pick up a road victory is mere impossible. The Hoosiers demonstrated this by not losing a home game during 2016.

Indiana currently holds a 26-game win streak at home. This is the fourth longest home win streak in all of college basketball. It is also the fifth longest home win streak in program history. IU has defended its home turf, and will look to do the same in 2017.

Indiana tallied a 15-3 record against Big Ten opponents last season capturing its 22nd Big Ten Regular Season Championship in 2016.

The Hoosiers defeated No. 16 Iowa 81-78 on the road on March 1 to clinch the outright Big Ten title. Hoosier guard Yogi Ferrell iced the game with 37 seconds left to play as he nailed a dagger three pointer.

It was the second regular season championship in four years for the Hoosiers. Only Yogi Ferrell and Coach Tom Crean were apart of both regular season championships.

This season, Crean has arguably the most talented team he’s coached during his time at IU. Crean and the Hoosiers will look to capture yet another Big Ten regular season championship in 2017.

Despite winning the outright Big Ten title, the Hoosiers earned a 5-seed in the 2016 NCAA tournament. 2016 was the 39th appearance for the Hoosiers in the tournament. Indiana defeated Chattanooga in a 99-74 rout in the first round of the tournament in a 5-12 matchup.

The Hoosiers then went on to face 4-seed Kentucky in the second round. The two teams had not faced each other since the Wildcats defeated Indiana 102-90 in the Sweet 16 of the 2012 NCAA tournament in a 1-4 matchup.

The legendary rivalry was renewed when the Hoosiers defeated Kentucky by a score of 73-67 in 2016’s March Madness. Then-freshman OG Anunoby stood out in the game as he played 26 minutes off the bench. Anunoby held future NBA lottery pick Jamal Murray to just 1-9 shooting from beyond the arc including three blocked shots.

The Hoosiers then went on to face 1-seed North Carolina in the Hoosiers’ 22nd Sweet 16 appearance. Indiana played well, but the Tar Heels came out on top. North Carolina shot an incredible 47.4% from deep that was just too much for the Hoosiers to handle.

Indiana would eventually get its revenge over the Tar Heels in Assembly Hall on November 30.

2016 was a great year for Indiana Basketball. Indiana captured wins over storied programs such as Kentucky, North Carolina, and Kansas. The Hoosiers clinched another Big Ten regular season championship to add to the program’s résumé.

And the future is bright for Indiana. The Hoosiers are off to a promising 10-2 start this season with two top-5 victories thus far. IU will look to capture another Big Ten title this season.

Loaded with talent, Indiana will look to make some noise in the 2017 NCAA tournament as they came up short in the Sweet 16 in 2016. This year’s team has a lot of potential, and will look to make 2017 even better than 2016.

