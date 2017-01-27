Incarnate Word holds off Abilene Christian from line, 82-79 (Jan 26, 2017)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Simi Socks and Jalin Hart combined to score 43 points and Incarnate Word used some clutch free throw shooting in the final minute to hold off Abilene Christian 82-79 on Thursday night.

Hart, who finished with 20 points, scored on a layup and added two free throws in the final minute to keep the Wildcats at bay. Payten Ricks got Abilene Christian within a point twice in the final minute, the final time on a layup with seven seconds left to make it 80-79. Sam Burmeister hit a pair of free throws to make it 82-79 and Ricks’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed.

Socks hit his first seven shots from the field and finished with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Jalone Friday scored a career-high 26 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field to lead Abilene Christian. Jaren Lewis added 17 points.