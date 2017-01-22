Illinois State beats Drake to stay unbeaten in MVC, 72-58 (Jan 21, 2017)

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Deontae Hawkins scored 19 points and Illinois State pulled away in the second half to beat Drake, 72-58 Saturday to keep its Missouri Valley Conference unblemished.

Graham Woodward hit a 3-pointer with one second left in the first half to get Drake within four at intermission, 30-26. But the Bulldogs got no closer in the second half after Billy Wampler’s 3-pointer made it 46-42 with just over 10 minutes left.

Phil Fayne’s layup with 8:04 remaining gave the Redbirds a 10-point lead and DJ Clayton’s tip-in off an offensive rebound pushed the lead to 14.

Clayton finished with 15 points off the bench for Illinois State (16-4, 8-0). MiKyle McIntosh added 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Drake was held to just 30.5 shooting from the field (18 of 59), including 10 of 32 from long range.

Reed Timmer and Woodward each had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs.