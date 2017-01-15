Illinois-Chicago beats Youngstown State 92-89 in OT (Jan 14, 2017)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) Dominique Matthews scored a career-best 21 points as the University of Illinois Chicago beat Youngstown State 92-89 in overtime on Saturday.

Tarkus Ferguson added 15 points with 10 rebounds for the Flames (9-8, 2-2 Horizon League). Marcus Ottey and K.J. Santos had 14 points apiece and Kyle Guice 12.

Guice sank two 3-pointers to help keep the Flames on top in overtime and they led 85-80 with 1:53 left. A Matthews jumper stretched it to 87-80 with just over a minute remaining and Ferguson and Godwin Boahen combined for five free throws in the final seconds.

Matthews and Guice combined for two quick 3-pointers to give the Flames a 76-71 edge with 2:05 to play in the second half. Youngstown State answered with a three-point play by Braun Hartfield followed by a Brett Frantz jumper, tying it at 76 in the final seconds of regulation.

Cameron Morse led the Penguins (8-11, 2-4) with 40 points.