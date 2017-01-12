Illinois Basketball: Where 2017 Illini Recruits Rank According to Rivals.com

Rivals.com has released their updated Top 150 players in the country. Three future Illinois basketball players have made the list.

No. 25 Jeremiah Tilmon

No. 103 Trent Frazier

No. 108 Da’Monte Williams

Why is this important?

This is important because these three recruits have put the Illini back on the map nationally. This incoming class ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 10 nationally.

Illinois is looking to be in good hands for the 2017-2018 season.

Quick Notes:

Illinois has offered Mark Smith from Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Smith was voted MVP of the Collinsville 33rd Annual Prairie Farms Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament just a few weeks ago.

This tournament included Jordan Goodwin, Jeremiah Tilmon, and Javon Pickett. He is having a monster season and looks to be a four-star talent, despite currently being unranked.

Da’Monte Williams tore his ACL at the beginning of the season. While this is a huge blow for him, everyone around him knows he will bounce back and be even better than he was before.

At one time Williams was a top 100 player, but due to the injuries, he dropped slightly. Illini Nation needs to be excited for this kid.

Jeremiah Tilmon is having a great senior season. He does not have too much talent surrounding him, but he is making plays all over the court.

Tilmon is in running for Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois. Both Tilmon and Williams were nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Trent Frazier missed the cut for McDonald’s All-American Game, but most feel he is very underrated.

