Illinois Basketball: There is Still a Path to the Postseason for the Illini

With the Illinois basketball team falling short of expectations, do they still have a path to the postseason?

Well, of course they have a chance at the postseason still. They haven’t technically been eliminated at 13-9 with nine games still left to play.

And after the new rankings came out today, Illinois plays three ranked opponents in those nine contests.

But, more realistically, do the Illini have serious shot at making the postseason this year?

I think the answer is yes, they do have a shot at the postseason.

Let’s not get things mixed up, though. I think John Groce should have been let go about a week ago, but there is a difference between me thinking the Illini have a shot and Groce being the right coach for this program.

Let me explain how Illinois can get there.

Must-Win Games

No. 10 Wisconsin

This turned into a must-win game for the Illinois basketball team. Not only is it at home, but this win would also give the Illini a win over a ranked opponent.

Minnesota

The game against the Golden Gophers is at home right after the Wisconsin game. This is crucial because if Illinois can beat Wisconsin and Minnesota they move to 15-9 with a top 25 win.

Penn State

Penn State got the best of the Illini at home, but now they travel to Champaign where the Illini are a tougher team. This is a must-win over the Nittany Lions.

No. 25 Northwestern

Having Northwestern come to Champaign is big for the Illini. They need to win this game and hopefully, the Wildcats are ranked when that time comes. They would give the Illini another top 25 victory.

Michigan State

The Spartans usually have a tough team but this year they are a little down. Having Michigan State at home is a benefit to the Illini and this game turns into a must-win.

Rutgers

The final game of the season is at Rutgers. You would think this wouldn’t be too tough of a test, but they are tough. Illinois needs this victory to keep the postseason alive.

Like-To-Win Games

No. 25 Northwestern

Illinois hasn’t been good on the road against average teams, let alone top 25 programs. This would be a nice win over the Wildcats and I would like to see it happen.

Iowa

The Illini pounded Iowa when they came to Champaign, but on the road is a different story. I would like for Illinois to win this game and I think they can if they play like they did in the first matchup.

Nebraska

Nebraska has proved to be a tough team on the road this season. If you mix that with an Illinois team who has struggled, it could be bad news. Hopefully, the Illini can pull this one out.

To get to the postseason, Illinois has to win their must-win games plus one from the like-to-win games. That would give them a total of 20 wins on the season.

I think Illinois would then have to win one game in the Big Ten Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament.

This path doesn’t seem too difficult and I think the Illini have enough talent to pull it off. We will see if this team has fight or if it will be four years in a row without a postseason bid.

This article originally appeared on