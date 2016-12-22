Illinois Basketball: Illini on the Right Track With Win Over Missouri

The Illinois basketball team went into the Braggin’ Rights game last night and came away with a big victory.

Winning this game wasn’t an accomplishment because the Tigers are a top notch team. In fact, they are actually now under .500 for the season.

But, this was an accomplishment because Illinois needed to prove that they were a team that can make a run at the NCAA Tournament and potentially get there this season.

With a loss last night, a 9-4 record would have been on the outside looking in. I am not just talking about the bubble either.

If Earth was the NCAA Tournament, the Illini would have been somewhere on one of the rings around Saturn.

The best part about the victory last night is that we don’t have to talk about losing that game and how much of a long shot the Illini are to make the NCAA Tournament.

Since Illinois did come away with a victory over Missouri, we get to talk about the possible resurgence of John Groce and what games can the Illini pick-off to build up their resume.

Let’s start with Groce first, though.

Is Groce the best coach in the world? No, he isn’t because I think he has flaws in his rotations and he hasn’t been to the postseason with his players, yet.

But, with the win last night, Groce has accomplished something that hasn’t happened since November 28, 2014. He won his sixth game in a row.

Since that day in 2014, the Illini had failed to win six games in a row. They hit a five game winning streak last season on December 23, but then followed it up with losing five out of the next six.

Actually, the last time Groce has won more than six games in a row was in 2013 to begin the season. He won seven in a row that year and the final game was against IPFW. I think Indiana fans are familiar with their work.

I have been a staunch critic of Groce pretty much his entire career. But, right now, things are looking decent and the Big Ten slate ahead only has three ranked opponents.

If Illinois ever wanted to make the postseason, this would be the year.

So, now let’s talk about what games Illinois can win to really build up the old resume.

They really could have used a win over West Virginia or Florida State, but that didn’t happen. It is okay, though. Illinois currently sits No. 35 in the RPI with two wins in the top 50 and all three losses are top 100.

For the Illini’s Big Ten slate, they are looking at some impressive competition as far as the RPI is concerned.

The three ranked teams the Illini play are at No. 16 Indiana, at No. 15 Purdue, and home against No. 14 Wisconsin.

If Illinois can win one of these games, that would help their postseason bid.

Illinois also only plays two games outside the top 100 in the RPI from here on out. Those two games are both against Iowa.

So, if the Illini can knock off one of the three ranked opponents and then find a way to win nine more games that would be NCAA Tournament bound.

The way that Illinois is playing right now, this is a realistic possibility. This team is poised to continue winning and the fans are hungry for some more.

