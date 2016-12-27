Illinois Basketball: Illini Could Use Transfer Isaac Copeland

The Illinois basketball team has four players signed up for the class of 2017 and another might be coming aboard for the following year.

It was announced yesterday by Jon Rothstein that Isaac Copeland has cut his list down to nine programs.

The list of nine teams that Copeland will be choosing from consists of Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Texas, UConn, and Illinois.

Georgetown transfer Isaac Copeland has cut his list to Arizona, ASU, Cincy, Illinois, KU, NC State, Nebraska, Texas, & UConn, per a source. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 26, 2016

Copeland isn’t a freshman, though. He is a junior that is trying to find a new home after injuries and playing time derailed his career with Georgetown.

It looks like Copeland is applying for a medical redshirt this season because of surgery to his back that will keep him out two or three months.

Either way, Copeland would have to sit out next season per transfer rules and then he would be ready to go for the 2018-19 campaign.

But, it would be nice if Copeland had two years of eligibility still left when that time comes.

Copeland’s best season with the Hoyas was his sophomore campaign when he averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

This season Copeland’s production had really dropped off. He only averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Now Copeland is looking for a new home and the Illini could always use more big talent like him.

Coming out of high school, Copeland was rated fairly high by the recruiting sites. He was a four-star power forward who was ranked as the No. 37 player in the class of 2014.

Since joining Georgetown you can make an argument that Copeland hasn’t lived up to the hype coming out of the high school ranks.

A new start is what Copeland needs. He needs a new system and a new coaching staff that will use him the right way.

When 2018 comes around, I think Illinois would be a great landing spot for Copeland.

Illinois will have Leron Black and Michael Finke both as the big forwards on the team. They will be seniors, but I think there will be playing time to be earned on this team.

As far as forwards go, that will be about it for the position that Copeland would play. This has to entice him to potentially choose the Illini for playing time and future success.

Illinois needs more big bodies for 2018 and beyond. I would welcome the addition of Copeland to this team because I think they could succeed with him for the two years he is, hopefully, eligible.

This article originally appeared on