Illinois Basketball: A Big Win Over Michigan, But What is Next?

The Illinois Basketball team got a huge victory last night when they beat Michigan 85-69.

This was a win the Illini needed and now with that victory, the question is brought up; what is next?

Illinois is now 12-5 on the season and 2-2 in the Big Ten. That is right on track to receive a NCAA Tournament berth.

Here is a rough outline of what I think could happen for the rest of the season.

The next game for the Illini is against Maryland at home. This is a game Illinois would like to win but they were pounded in the first contest by 25 points.

I will go worst case scenario on this and say the Illini fall to the Terrapins. This would bring their record to 12-6 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten.

The next two are on the road against No. 17 Purdue and Michigan. I say Illinois probably drops the Purdue game and sweeps Michigan.

This would bring the Illini record to 13-7 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten.

Following that rough stretch, the Illini then play at home against Iowa and at Penn State. Both of these games need to be wins for the Illini to make the postseason.

Illinois would then have a record of 15-7 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play.

The next two games are both at home against No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 24 Minnesota. Both of these games will be extremely tough and I say the Illini fall to the Badgers and beat the Gophers.

The record would then be 16-8 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten.

Illinois then enters the ‘easiest’ stretch of games this season. The next game is at Northwestern, say Illinois drops that one because road games are tough. Their record would be 16-9 overall and 6-6 in conference.

Penn State is the next game in Champaign, followed by at Iowa and then home against Northwestern. Illinois should win both home games and beat the Hawkeyes on the road.

This would put the Illini at 19-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play.

Illinois then drops a road contest at Nebraska, wins at home against Michigan State, and beats Rutgers on the road.

The Illini finish the regular season 21-10 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten. That is a tournament team in my opinion. But, just to be safe, they should win a Big Ten Tournament game as well.

This article originally appeared on