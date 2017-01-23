Illinois Basketball: 3 Observations From the Michigan Loss

The Illinois basketball team went to Michigan on Saturday and were beat down by the Wolverines.

Illinois needed to show some life in this game but failed to do so. Now they sit at 12-8 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play.

Here are my three observations from the loss to Michigan.

Point Guard Play has Deteriorated

I have rehashed the point guard situation in just about every ‘three observation’ article I have posted. But, the situation has changed since the season began.

To begin the season it was Tracy Abrams leading the way with Jaylon Tate as the backup with Te’Jon Lucas getting few minutes after that.

I complained about this rotation because when Lucas played he was clearly better than Tate and would have been more suited for the backup role.

Then the point guard position turned into Abrams handling the ball the most followed by Lucas as the No. 2 option and then Tate a getting few minutes after that.

This is the way that I thought it should have been the entire time, but it looks like I may have been wrong.

I officially think the point guard position now should go, Lucas as the starter with Abrams coming off the bench and Tate seeing a few minutes here and there.

Abrams, who is coming off back-to-back seasons where he had to sit out due to injury, just doesn’t have the physical ability anymore. It is sad to say and see, but it is time to reduce his minutes.

Lucas has more spring in his step and is a bigger scoring threat. He has also developed into a nice defender at times as well.

The change should be made and it should be made starting with the Iowa game. The future of the Illini is with Lucas.

Shooters Have to Shoot

To score points in a basketball game, the shooters on a team have to shoot the ball. This is a pretty elementary concept and I feel like the Illini do not get it.

Who are the best Illinois shooters? I think they are Jalen Coleman-Lands, Michael Finke, and Malcolm Hill.

Hill will always get his shots. He was 5-of-10 against Michigan for 16 points. That is the type of point production I expect out of him every night.

But, as far as Coleman-Lands and Finke go, I want to see more shots.

Coleman-Lands was 1-of-4 against the Wolverines and that is unacceptable for a shooter. He needs to be taking the second-most shots on the team.

Before the game, I mentioned I wanted to see more plays run for Coleman-Lands and that clearly didn’t happen. This is a serious weapon that is not being used.

Finke is kind of in the same boat. I understand not using him as much because he is a liability on defense, but if used right he is a huge asset.

I think Finke is one of the best scorers on the Illinois roster. He can shoot the three-point shot from anywhere and I wish he was used better.

This team needs to put up more points to win games and the only way to do that is to get your shooters in better positions and let them shoot.

The Season is Finished

In my previous road maps to the postseason, I had this Michigan game marked up as a loss. This was a road game against a tough Wolverines team.

I also had the previous game against Purdue marked up as a loss as well. Both of these games were matchups that I thought Illinois would fall short in.

But, I was hoping to see some life in this program. They needed to show that they were alive and willing to compete against these talented teams on the road.

Illinois didn’t show that against Purdue and they didn’t show that against Michigan either. Quite frankly, they haven’t shown life much on the road this season.

I don’t have confidence in this team to travel to Rutgers and beat them on the road the last game of the season. This was one of my win games on the road map.

Right now, I can’t mark any road game up as a win and that will ultimately doom the Illini season. That means their final record would be 18-13 if they win all their home games, and I doubt that happens.

I think the goal now has gone from making the NCAA Tournament to playing the young players and seeing what we have for next season.

It hurts me to say this, but I think the season, and possibly head coach, are done for the Illini.

