Idaho tops Idaho St. 77-62 behind Sanders’ 22 points (Jan 14, 2017)
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) Victor Sanders scored 14 of his 22 points from the free throw line, Chad Sherwood added 13 points and Idaho rolled to a 77-62 win over Idaho State on Saturday night.
With the score tied at 40 midway through the second half, Idaho (7-9, 2-3 Big Sky) got a basket from Arkadiy Mkrtchyan to go on top for good and stretched the advantage to 11 with a trio of 3-pointers – two from Erik Nakken and one from Sanders.
Idaho State (2-14, 0-4) later trimmed the deficit to 57-48 with a pair of free throws from Ethan Telfair but it was as close the Bengals got.
Sanders, who finished 14 of 15 from the line, sank a pair of free throws and the margin remained in double figures the rest of the way.
Telfair led Idaho State with 16 points and Brandon Boyd had 15 points.