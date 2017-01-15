Howard over Maryland-Eastern Shore 74-66 (Jan 14, 2017)

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) Charles Williams scored 17 points as Howard broke a five-game skid with a 74-66 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Williams was 6 for 10 from the floor with three 3-pointers for Howard (4-13, 1-1 MEAC). James Miller added 16 points, Solomon Mangham had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Marcel Boyd had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Howard as a team shot 52.2 percent (24 for 46) from the floor.

The Bison led 35-24 at the break, and Miller followed his dunk with a layup to push the margin to 44-26 early in the second half. The Hawks (4-14, 1-2) closed to 64-60 with 3:56 left. But Howard pulled away after that, and a Damon Collins layup made it 70-62 with 56 seconds remaining.

Copeland led Maryland-Eastern Shore (4-14, 1-2) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.