Houston rallies to beat Tulsa 64-61 behind Dotson’s 18 (Jan 04, 2017)

HOUSTON (AP) Damyean Dotson scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, Galen Robinson Jr. made the game-winning free throw and blocked a potential game-tying 3-pointer, and Houston rallied to beat Tulsa 64-61 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.

After 14 ties and eight lead changes, Houston went up 62-59 after Robinson made two free throws with 25 seconds left. Tulsa closed to 61-62 on two free throws by Corey Henderson Jr. Wes VanBeck made a pair free throws for a 64-61 Cougars’ lead and Robinson blocked Henderson’s 3-pointer with four seconds left. Henderson got the rebound but his jumper was off the mark and time ran out.

VanBeck made all 10 of his free throws and scored a career-high 16 points, Robinson and Danrad Knowles scored 10 apiece, and Houston (12-3, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) scored 12 second-chance points off of 16 offensive rebounds.

Henderson scored 16 points with three 3s for Tulsa (7-7, 1-1).