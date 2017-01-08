Houston Baptist uses late push to beat McNeese State 60-49 (Jan 07, 2017)

HOUSTON (AP) Josh Ibarra scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Houston Baptist earned its third Southland Conference victory in four games with a 60-49 win over McNeese State on Saturday night.

Colter Lasher added 17 points and a team best three assists for the Huskies (7-7, 3-1), who held McNeese State to just 30.5 percent shooting and 18 total field goals.

Jamaya Burr was the only Cowboy in double figures with 11 points. McNeese State (5-10, 2-2) had just four assists as a team.

A LaBarrius Hill layup gave the Cowboys a 45-43 lead with 6:53 remaining, but from there McNeese State went ice cold, finishing the remainder of the game without a field goal and just four free throws.

An 8-0 Huskies run gave them a 51-45 lead, and an Alex Fountain dunk with 58 seconds left made it 58-47 and put it away.