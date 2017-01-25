House, Ball State rebound 88-80 at Eastern Michigan (Jan 24, 2017)
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Franko House scored 17 points with nine rebounds and three blocked shots and Ball State made all four free throws in the final 20 seconds to defeat Eastern Michigan 88-80 on Tuesday night.
House was coming off a 1-for-5 three-point game, his lowest output of the season, in a 79-74 loss at Bowling Green on Saturday. The loss ended a three-game win streak for the Cardinals (13-7, 4-3 Mid-American). Trey Moses added 15 points with 11 rebounds, Jeremie Tyler scored 14 points, Tayler Persons added 11 while Tahjai Teague and Ryan Weber had 10 each.
Eastern Michigan (12-8, 4-3) threatened several times, closing to 59-56 after an 11-2 run, and cutting the gap to 79-71 with 2:10 remaining on two Ray Lee free throws.
After the foul shots, EMU’s Quaran Jones blocked a House layup attempt, but Moses grabbed the board, made the putback and was fouled, pushing the lead back to 11.
Lee led the Eagles with 24 points.
MAC West co-leaders EMU and Northern Illinois both fell Tuesday.