Hot-shooting Allen leads Florida into SEC game against Ole Miss (Jan 03, 2017)

KeVaughn Allen is on a shooting roll and that is one of the last things Mississippi coaches and players want to hear.

The Florida sophomore guard has connected on five 3-point baskets in each of the past two games and he will look to help the No. 24 Gators notch their fourth consecutive victory when they host Ole Miss in SEC play on Tuesday night.

Allen tortured the Rebels (9-4, 0-1) last season by averaging 21 points in two Florida victories. In the meeting at Ole Miss, Allen scored 27 points and drained a career-best six 3-pointers.

He had been a bit quiet from 3-point range with only 17 makes in the first 11 games. But the back-to-back explosions against Little Rock and Arkansas show he’s back on track, and he matched his season high of 21 points in the SEC-opening 81-72 win over the Razorbacks on Thursday

“KeVaughn is as steady a kid as I’ve ever coached,” said Gators coach Mike White, a former standout player and assistant coach for Ole Miss. “He’s as even-keeled as any player, as calm, as laid back on the court and off the court. He’s not a guy who gets easily rattled.”

Allen is averaging a team-leading 14.2 points for Florida (10-3, 1-0), which is averaging 87.3 points during its three-game winning streak. Junior forward Devin Robinson has posted 11 double-digit scoring outings while averaging 12.8 points and senior guard Canyon Barry is averaging 10.9 off the bench.

Junior point guard Kasey Hill (9.4 points, team-best 4.8 assists) and sophomore center John Egbunu (8.6 points, team-best 8.0 rebounds) also are solid contributors.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is looking to bounce back from a 99-76 loss to Kentucky in its SEC opener. The Rebels allowed 60 first-half points and were totally outclassed by the Wildcats.

Avoiding an 0-2 conference start won’t be easy.

“We’re going to line up and play who’s in front of us,” Rebels coach Andy Kennedy said. “We knew opening up with Kentucky was going to generate a lot of excitement. … Now you go and play in what I always thought (is a) great, spirited crowd. They’re playing really well, so I know it’s going to be a tough environment.

“But for us, it is what it is. My hope is we can go down and respond to the poor performance we had on Thursday night to give ourselves a chance.”

Another stellar effort from senior forward Sebastian Saiz would help an upset bid. The 6-foot-9 Saiz has registered four straight double-doubles and is averaging 17.8 points and 14.3 rebounds during the stretch.

Saiz had 23 points and 13 rebounds against Kentucky for his 17th career double-double. He averages 15.8 points and ranks third nationally in rebounding at 12.2 per game.

Junior guard Deandre Burnett leads Ole Miss in scoring with a 19.2 average but is making just 36 percent of his shots from the field. Sophomore guard Terence Davis (12.3) and junior guard Cullen Neal (11.3) also average in double digits.

Florida is 37-12 all time at home against the Rebels.