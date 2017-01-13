Hornsby has 28 & 14, Sac State ends road skid 88-83 (Jan 12, 2017)

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) Nick Hornsby scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Sacramento State ended an 11-game road losing streak with an 88-83 win over Southern Utah on Thursday night.

Marcus Graves and Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa added 16 points apiece for the Hornets (4-11, 1-3 Big Sky Conference).

Sacramento State led by 16 in the first half and was up 44-38 at the break. The Thunderbirds were within three with 6:45 to play but a 3-pointer by Mauriohooho-Le’afa with 2:24 had the Hornets up 79-69. After the T-Birds got it to four with 1:26 to play, Mauriohooho-Le’afa made two free throws and Hornsby four in the last 69 seconds.

The Hornets shot 56 percent to offset missing 16 of 42 free throws and won for the first time in 10 games when they were outrebounded.

Randy Onwuasor had 27 points, James McGee 21 and John Marshall 17 for Southern Utah (4-13, 2-2). A 19-5 difference in offensive boards gave the T-Birds 21 second-chance points.