Hopkins’ steal and slam dunk helps Fresno State beat Nevada (Dec 31, 2016)

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Jaron Hopkins made a slam dunk with 35 seconds left, and Paul Watson added two free throws as Fresno State pulled away to beat Nevada 77-76 on Saturday.

After Hopkins stole the ball and made the go-ahead shot, Nevada’s D.J. Fenner traveled with 13.4 seconds to play. Watson’s free throws then stretched the Bulldogs’ lead to 77-73.

Marcus Marshall hit a 3 to pull Nevada to 77-76 with 6.3 left. Fresno State’s Cullen Russo missed two free throws, but Marshall’s deep 3-point attempt hit the backboard at the buzzer.

Hopkins, Watson and Jahmel Taylor each scored 14 points for Fresno State (9-5, 1-1 Mountain West). Karachi Edo had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Marshall scored 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting and made five 3-pointers to lead Nevada (12-3, 1-1), which had its seven-game win streak snapped.