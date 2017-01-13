Hooker leads North Dakota to 90-85 win at Montana State (Jan 12, 2017)

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) Quinton Hooker scored 24 points and Geno Crandall and Conner Avants added 22 and 20 points, respectively, as North Dakota won for the fourth time in five meetings at Montana State, 90-85 on Thursday night.

Zach Green hit a pair of free throws to pull Montana State within four points, 76-72, with under five minutes to play. Avants hit two free throws to push the lead to six, and added two more from the line and a layup to help close out the win.

North Dakota (9-6, 4-1 Big Sky) won its first three games on the Bobcats’ home floor before Montana State won last year’s season finale. The Fighting Hawks now are 8-5 all-time in Bozeman and lead the all-time series with Montana State, 13-11.

The Fighting Hawks shot 30 of 60 from the field (50 percent).

Tyler Hall scored 23 points for Montana State (6-12, 1-4).