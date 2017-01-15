Holyfield heats up in 2nd half, leads SF Austin to 80-60 win (Jan 14, 2017)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) TJ Holyfield got in the rhythm in the second half, making 8 of 11 from the field to total 17 points, and Stephen F. Austin rolled over Nicholls 80-60 on Saturday night to give first-year coach Kyle Keller his first back-to-back Southland Conference wins of the season.

Holyfield, who played just two minutes and picked up two fouls in the first half, added four rebounds and three blocks in the second period. Leon Gilmore III made 5 of 8 field goal attempts for 12 points, while dishing out five assists. Dallas Cameron had 11 points.

Stephen F. Austin (8-9, 3-2) was 33 of 61 (54 percent) from the floor while limiting the Colonels to 18-of-53 (34 percent) shooting.

The Lumberjacks led 38-30 at the break, pushed that to 62-42 at the midway point of the second half and coasted to the win.

Johnathan Bell led Nicholls (9-9, 2-3) with 17 points.