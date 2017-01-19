Holy Cross storms back from 17 down to beat Army (Jan 18, 2017)

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Karl Charles scored a career-high 24 points and Holy Cross rallied from a 17-point second half deficit to beat Army 85-76 on Wednesday night.

The Black Knights led Holy Cross 45-35 at halftime and extended their advantage to 56-39 after a Jordan Fox 3 with 16:56 remaining. But a Jehyve Floyd layup on the next possession sparked the Crusaders to a 24-9 run over the next nine-plus minutes to pull the score to 65-63.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Charles gave Holy Cross (10-10, 4-3 Patriot League) its first lead of the night, 74-70, with 4:07 left and the Crusaders led the rest of the way.

Malachi Alexander added 18 points and Patrick Benzan had 16 for Holy Cross, which shot 57.4 percent and 45.5 percent from 3.

Mac Hoffman hit 9 of his 10 shots for 20 points to lead Army (8-11, 2-5), which was outscored 46-20 over the final 16:56.