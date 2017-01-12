Holy Cross builds big first-half lead, beats Lafayette 71-54 (Jan 11, 2017)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) Karl Charles scored 20 points, Malachi Alexander hit four 3-pointers and had 19 points, and Holy Cross beat Lafayette 71-54 on Wednesday night.

Holy Cross scored the first seven points of the game, went on a 15-0 run and led 33-13 at halftime behind Charles’ 11 points and Alexander’s 10. Lafayette was held to 23 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

The Leopards outscored Holy Cross 41-38 in the second half but it was too late.

Patrick Benzan added 11 points for Holy Cross (9-9, 3-2 Patriot League). Anthony Thompson had a team-high seven assists as the Crusaders used 19 assists for 24 made field goals.

Thompson’s only points came on an open corner 3-pointer with 14:43 left for a 30-point lead.

Matt Klinewski had 14 points and seven rebounds for Lafayette (6-10, 2-3). Hunter Janacek made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, and Paulius Zalys added 10 points.