Holland leads Mercer to 70-50 win over Western Carolina (Jan 21, 2017)

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) Ria’n Holland drilled 5 of 9 from beyond the arc for 23 points as Mercer bounced back from two straight defeats to dominate Western Carolina 70-50 on Saturday.

The Bears hit 11 of 24 from distance, shooting 50 percent from the floor. Western Carolina made just 2 of 17 long range attempts, and 16 of 51 (31 percent) field goals.

Mercer (9-12, 3-5 Southern Conference), which jumped out to a 43-23 halftime advantage, shot 60 percent from the floor in the opening half while limiting the Catamounts to just 36 percent shooting. The Bears were up 61-48 with 4:04 remaining in the game.

Jaylen Stowe added 10 points and Jordan Strawberry chipped in eight while dishing out ten assists for the Bears.

The Bears controlled the boards, grabbing 38 rebounds to 27 for Western Carolina (6-14, 1-6) which has lost six of its last seven games.

Haboubacar Mutombo led the Catamounts with 13 points.