Holder leads Jacksonville to 93-64 win over NAIA Thomas (GA) (Dec 28, 2016)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) J.R. Holder had 17 points and eight rebounds, Darien Fernandez added 15 points, five assists and four steals and Jacksonville beat NAIA Thomas University 93-64 on Wednesday night.
Devin Harris had 13 points and eight rebounds and Cody Helgeland scored 14, including four 3-pointers.
A conventional 3-point play by Holder and then a 3 by Darius Dawkins capped an 11-1 run that gave the Dolphins (10-5) a 39-27 lead with 3:50 left in the half. Jacksonville scored 12 of the first 14 second-half points, including 3-pointers by Fernandez and Helgeland, to make it 54-35 with 15 minutes to play and led by double figures the rest of the way.
Jordan Martin, a freshman walk-on who played his first collegiate minutes, hit a 3 to give Jacksonville its biggest lead, 91-61, with 45 seconds remaining.
Katrell Myers led Thomas with 18 points.
Jacksonville shot 55.4 percent (31 of 56) from the field, including 54.5 percent (12 of 22) from 3-point range – both season highs.