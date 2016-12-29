Hokies Take Care of UMBC, 87-70

The Hokies men’s basketball team is off to a 11-1 start, the best since the 2009-10 season.

Chris Clarke had 22 points and 12 rebounds, leading Virginia Tech to an 87-70 victory over Maryland-Baltimore County on Wednesday night.

This is Clarke’s third consecutive game where he played like there was something to prove, and maybe there is.

“Our defense, it still needs work,” Clarke said. “We like to move the ball and find good shots.”

Ball movement has been the key for the Hokies this season but with moving the ball comes turnovers. The Hokies committed 14 turnovers against a UMBC squad who could have pulled the upset if they didn’t turn it over 16 times themselves.

Five Hokies’ finished in double figures as Clarke led the way with his 22 followed by Ahmed Hill’s 18, Seth Allen’s 17, Zach LeDay’s 14 and Justin Robinson finished the night with 12 points.

Justin Bibbs for the Hokies will want to forget this game as he finished with two points and four fouls committed in 21 minutes.

Virginia Tech pulled away in the second half, hitting six 3-point shots after the break to help pad that lead before UMBC made a late run. The Hokies finished with 11 three-pointers.

This was Tech’s last non-conference game before hosting the No. 5 ranked Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

After the game, Hokies head coach Buzz Williams was confident his team is ready for ACC play.

“I think they’re ready,” Williams said. “I think most teams at this time of the year are anxious to finish nonconference and get going.”

When the Hokies tip off against Duke they won’t be facing Grayson Allen who was suspended for his third tripping accident this calendar year.

Saturday’s game against #5 will tip-off at Noon in Blacksburg and will be televised on ESPN2.

