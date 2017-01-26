Hokies NCAA Tournament Watch

Virginia Tech Hokies men’s basketball NCAA Tournament watch.

Following the Hokies’ 82-81 victory on the road against Clemson Sunday night, it seems a good time to evaluate Virginia Tech’s postseason resume. This is the first installment in what will be a running look at the various components that the NCAA Tournament selection committee will use to determine its field.

The Hokies are now 15-4 overall with a 4-3 mark in ACC play. Tech is 37th in the RPI with a 2-2 record in true road games and a 2-1 mark in neutral court contests.

Those are solid numbers across the board, but looking a little deeper at Tech’s resume to this point leaves a bit to be desired.

Tech’s lone loss in the non-conference portion of the schedule was thought to be a likely NCAA Tournament participant in Texas A&M. The Aggies had close, but respectable losses earlier in the year to UCLA and Arizona. Lately, the SEC slate has been a problem with the Aggies dropping five of six conference games. That puts them at 11-8 overall and ninth in the SEC standings. One of those wins came over fellow Hokies opponent Ole Miss. The Rebels are 12-8 overall and tied with A&M at 3-5 in SEC play.

Tech’s Big Ten opponents Nebraska (9-10, 3-4) and Michigan (13-7, 3-4) have both failed to take off, but the Wolverines still have time.

Duke is now 15-5 overall and a surprising 3-4 in ACC play, so Tech’s marquee win has lost a bit of luster. Still, it was an impressive victory at the time and that will count for something in the eyes of selection committee members.

The win over Georgia Tech (12-8, 4-4) continues to look better by the game. The Yellow Jackets have pulled off a number of notable upsets so far. Syracuse (12-9, 4-4) could go either way but after last season it’s apparent that a run could commence at any moment.

The strength of the conference will buoy any lagging schedule concerns with a game against Louisville and two games against rival Virginia. Then, of course, there’s the Thursday night tilt at No. 9/6 North Carolina.

The Hokies are 13-66 all-time against North Carolina including a 5-30 mark on the road. It’s a massive challenge for the Hokies, but a victory could cement Virginia Tech’s postseason destination as the big tournament instead of another trip to the NIT. With a second big win over one of the ACC’s blueblood’s, Tech would be in ideal position to earn a favorable seed in the postseason.

